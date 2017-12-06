2 ramps along Interstate 80 to re-open this Thursday

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Transportation says there will be a few changes to the flow of traffic on Interstate 80 in Austintown and Liberty townships, along with the City of Girard.

By 6 p.m. Dec. 7, the following traffic pattern changes will occur:

All I-80 westbound traffic between State Routes 46 and 193/Belmont Avenue will be placed onto the newly constructed westbound pavement

The ramp from US 422 to I-80 westbound will re-open

The ramp from I-80 westbound to SR 711 southbound will re-open

