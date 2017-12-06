Court won’t halt funding reductions for online school ECOT

The Ohio Supreme Court denied the school's request to either block the funding adjustments pending its legal challenge or expedite hearing the case

The Associated Press Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court won’t temporarily halt the state’s efforts to recoup $60 million from one of the nation’s largest online charter schools, which says it could soon be forced to close in the middle of the school year.

The state has reduced monthly payments to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow to start recouping disputed funding while a legal challenge is pending. ECOT says it will run out of cash and close by early 2018 if the court doesn’t intervene.

The school asked the court to block the funding adjustments pending its legal challenge or expedite hearing the case. The court denied that request Wednesday.

ECOT’s spokesman and attorneys representing the school and the Ohio Department of Education didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment on the decision.

