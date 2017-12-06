East Palestine teen with rare inflammatory disease granted special wish

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Dreams are coming true for a local teen suffering from a rare inflammatory disease.

Seventeen-year-old Nathan has Blau Syndrome, which affects the skin, joints and eyes. He’s almost blind and has to be pushed in a wheelchair.

Nathan’s wish was to swim and exercise with his family.

So on Wednesday, the East Palestine high schooler arrived in a limo to the Macy’s at Eastwood Mall. He was greeted by mascots from the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Youngstown Phantoms.

They’re giving him a shopping spree and a membership to the YMCA so he can finally live out his dream.

“Nathan just wanted to, more or less, get healthier. He wanted something to be able to do in the winter time, and water therapy is really good for him. He wanted to get in a pool,” said his mother, Julie Taylor. “They’ve done wonders fulfilling his wish. I’m very, very happy.”

Nathan’s wish is being granted as part of a partnership between Macy’s and the Make-A-Wish Foundation for “Wishes Across America.”