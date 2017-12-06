Hometown Hero feeds the hungry with both food and spiritual nourishment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Our Community Kitchen on Mahoning Avenue, about a block away from the B&O Station, has been in Youngstown for about a year and a half. Its manager, and this week’s Hometown Hero, Skip Barone, certainly has his hands full.

“It’s become a mission of mine and I enjoy it. It’s no longer work. I love to get up every morning and come to work!” Barone said.

Our Community Kitchen is more than just a kitchen, it also has a community room where visitors can find some special help.

“They do contact family but they can also access support services, veterans’ benefits, social security,” Barone said.

One of the kitchen’s volunteers, Tammy, helps out in the community room as well as the kitchen. She also comes to eat.

“It’s a nice, warm meal. You meet some nice people, you help one another and I’m thankful that it’s here,” Tammy said.

The kitchen serves breakfast and lunch to hundreds of people six days a week. Barone says they can always use donations of food or money, even more volunteers.

Barone has something special planned for the end of this month.

“We’re having toys, we’re having gloves and hats and scarves, a lot of warm winter clothing to give away,” he said.

Thanks to the Anthony Cocca Family Foundation and other generous donations, Our Community Kitchen will be feeding people in Youngstown for a long time to come.