Hometown Hero feeds the hungry with both food and spiritual nourishment

Skip Barone, the manager of Our Community Kitchen, was chosen as this week's Hometown Hero

By Len Rome Published: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –  Our Community Kitchen on Mahoning Avenue, about a block away from the B&O Station, has been in Youngstown for about a year and a half. Its manager, and this week’s Hometown Hero, Skip Barone, certainly has his hands full.

“It’s become a mission of mine and I enjoy it. It’s no longer work. I love to get up every morning and come to work!” Barone said.

Our Community Kitchen is more than just a kitchen, it also has a community room where visitors can find some special help.

“They do contact family but they can also access support services, veterans’ benefits, social security,” Barone said.

One of the kitchen’s volunteers, Tammy, helps out in the community room as well as the kitchen. She also comes to eat.

“It’s a nice, warm meal. You meet some nice people, you help one another and I’m thankful that it’s here,” Tammy said.

The kitchen serves breakfast and lunch to hundreds of people six days a week. Barone says they can always use donations of food or money, even more volunteers.

Barone has something special planned for the end of this month.

“We’re having toys, we’re having gloves and hats and scarves, a lot of warm winter clothing to give away,” he said.

Thanks to the Anthony Cocca Family Foundation and other generous donations, Our Community Kitchen will be feeding people in Youngstown for a long time to come.

 

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s