BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man found passed out in a car at a busy intersection in Boardman.

Police were called to Southern Boulevard and Indianola Road before 9 a.m. Wednesday. They had to break a window to get the man out.

He was pulled out of the car and taken to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on how he’s doing or what caused him to pass out.

