Mom and kids in Boardman escape house fire

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A mom in Boardman was able to get her three children out of the house after it caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called about 1:15 a.m. to a house on Glenwood Avenue. When they got there, flames were creeping up a back wall of the house.

It took firefighters about an hour to put out the flames. A section of the back wall had to be cut out to get at the fire. No other substantial damage was sustained to the house, however, the family cannot return until repairs are made.

Firefighters at the scene said they think it was an electrical fire that could have been caused by deteriorating electrical lines in the wall.