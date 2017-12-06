Nugget of Knowledge: Barbershop Quartet

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: American Princess

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you want to see a Barbershop Quartet, check out the Dana School of Music Quartet at

Stambaugh Auditorium Wednesday Dec. 6 at 7PM

$11 Adults $6 Seniors & Children

Free for Children Under 12 & Anyone With a

Vaild YSU ID

Why do they call them barbershop quartets?

Here’s how they sing: the second tenor carries the melody, the first tenor sings harmony above him.

The lowest voice, the bass, is the foundation, and the baritone fills in the middle spaces.

Quartet singing had its roots not in America, but England, starting in the 1600s.

British barbers kept a small instrument, say, a lute, handy for their customers to play while waiting for their shave and haircut.

Some customers began to sing to it. By the 1830’s in America, average guys began to hang around in barbershops, as

though they were social clubs.

To pass the time, they would sing…the only source of music in those days was a piano and sheet music.

By 1890, barbershop style singing was a true fad.

And why the bright clothing?It started with Vaudeville.

Barbershop quartets often sang in front of the curtain to entertain while other acts were setting up…they wore distinctive clothing so everyone…even back in the cheap seats, could see them.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.