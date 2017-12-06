Undefeated Poland Girls race past Lakeview



POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland rolled past Lakeview 74-12 Wednesday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Bella Gajdos led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Sarah Bury also had a strong night, finishing with 15 points in the victory.

Jackie Grisdale added 8 points for Poland, while Kat Partika chipped in with 7.

Lakeview was led by Annie Pavlansky and Cait Kelm who each tallied 5 points in the setback.

Poland improves to 3-0 overall on the season. The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday against Niles as part of the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic. The game will be televised LIVE on MyYTV.