Undefeated Poland Girls race past Lakeview

Bella Gajdos led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Sarah Bury also had a strong night, finishing with 15 points in the victory

By Published: Updated:
Poland rolled past Lakeview 74-12 Wednesday night in girls' high school basketball action.


POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland rolled past Lakeview 74-12 Wednesday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Bella Gajdos led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Sarah Bury also had a strong night, finishing with 15 points in the victory.

Jackie Grisdale added 8 points for Poland, while Kat Partika chipped in with 7.

Lakeview was led by Annie Pavlansky and Cait Kelm who each tallied 5 points in the setback.

Poland improves to 3-0 overall on the season. The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday against Niles as part of the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic. The game will be televised LIVE on MyYTV.

 

Related Posts