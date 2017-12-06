United Way Classic tips Saturday in Poland

2018 United Way Classic
Saturday, December 9 at Poland High School
Boys Basketball: Salem (0-1) vs. Niles (1-1), 1:30 pm
Last Meeting
February 21, 2017 – Salem, 81-61
Results
Salem Quakers
Fri vs. Canton South
12/5: Springfield 79 Salem 65 (Mitch Davidson, 29 pts)
Niles Red Dragons
Fri at Lakeview
12/5: Boardman 72 Niles 64 (Cyler Kane-Johnson, 41 pts)
12/1: Niles 86 Brookfield 61 (Cyler Kane-Johnson, 35 pts; Corbin Foy, 20 pts)
Boys Basketball: Mentor (1-0) vs. Boardman (1-0), 3 pm
Results
Mentor Cardinals
12/2: Mentor 89 Olentangy Liberty 82
Boardman Spartans
12/5: Boardman 72 Niles 64 (Mike Melewiski, 20 pts)
Girls Basketball: Poland (3-0) vs. Niles (2-2), 4:30 pm
Last Meeting
January 25, 2017 – Poland, 68-47
Results
Poland Bulldogs
12/6: Poland 74 Lakeview 12 (Bella Gajdos 17 pts; Sarah Bury, 15 pts)
12/2: Poland 61 Harding 50 (Sarah Bury, 35 pts)
11/29: Poland 87 Liberty 34 (Bella Gajdos, 20 pts; Sarah Bury, 19 pts; Maggie Sebest, 18 pts)
Niles Red Dragons
12/6: Niles 72 Lakeside 19 (Aneziah Fryer 19 pts)
12/2: Boardman 38 Niles 36 (Emma Dellinger & Madison Johnson, 9 pts)
11/29: Brookfield 38 Niles 34 (Sierra Werden, 12 pts; Emma Dellinger, 11 pts)
11/27: Niles 44 Girard 27 (Sierra Werden, 13 pts)
Boys Basketball: Poland (2-0) vs. Girard (1-1), 6 pm
Last Meeting
January 20, 2017 – Poland, 65-40
Results
Poland Bulldogs
12/5: Poland 57 Harding 40 (Braeden O’Shaughnessy, 21 pts)
12/1: Poland 73 Liberty 49 (Braeden O’Shaughnessy, 32 pts)
Girard Indians
12/5: McDonald 75 Girard 63 (David Blackmon, 22 pts)
12/1: Girard 49 Struthers 43 (Austin Claussell, 20 pts)