Warren police arrest man accused of selling drugs in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police arrested a 20-year-old man on Tuesday who had six felony warrants out for his arrest.

Around 3:30 p.m., an officer found a Dodge Magnum at a house on Stewart Avenue that fit the description of the one belonging to Timothy Donaldson.

After running the plates, the car was found to be Donaldson’s and the officer called for backup.

Around 4 p.m., the officers went to the house to see if Donaldson was there. The man who answered the door said he was in the basement sleeping.

They then woke him up, arrested him and took him to the Trumbull County Jail.

Donaldson is charged with five counts of trafficking in marijuana. He was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on the charges on Wednesday.