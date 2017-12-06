Yost calls for suspension of Level 1 marijuana cultivator licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) — Ohio Auditor David Yost is calling for the suspension of all Level 1 medical marijuana cultivator’s licenses after reports one of the application graders was a convicted drug dealer.

As WYTV and other media outlets reported, one of the consultants hired by the Department of Commerce pleaded guilty in 2005 to possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance in Pennsylvania. Trevor Bozeman’s consulting company ICANN LLC was one of four companies to throw their hat into the ring to land one of these lucrative contracts from the state.

“This is an epic failure. I am outraged,” Yost said in a statement  “The only proper course of action is to freeze the process and independently review the evaluation and scoring from the ground up. And, the administration needs to explain how this drug dealer ended up telling the government how to run its fledgling medical marijuana program.”

A Youngstown company, Riviera Creek Holdings, LLC, was one of the companies granted a Level 1 medical marijuana cultivator’s license.

Yost has directed his staff to seek additional information to determine whether there were errors made during the selection of those hired to review applications and whether any hiring errors impacted the grading of the license applications.

