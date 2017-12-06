Youngstown Blue Coats fills gap in need

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – With cold weather here in full force, a local organization is urging people to remember that not everyone has a winter coat.

Youngstown Blue Coats had its first delivery Wednesday of winter jackets, boots, gloves and other cold weather gear.

The organization focuses on getting the outerwear to the homeless and people without permanent shelter.

Youngstown Blue Coats was launched this year by Patty Summers of Hubbard Township.

“We don’t ask any questions. Some people can go to shelters. Not everybody can for whatever reason, and there are various reasons,” Summers said.

One of the people Summers helped Wednesday in a wheelchair but didn’t own a pair of shoes.

The Bluecoats are holding a donation drive at 10 a.m. Saturday at the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Hubbard.