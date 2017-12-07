Fire damages historic home in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A historic home in Sharon was damaged Thursday morning by a fire.

The fire broke out just after 8 a.m. at the house on Irvine Street.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen for miles.

The home was vacant but was one of the West Hill historic homes. No injuries were reported

Sharon Fire Chief Robert Fiscus said now that the fire has been put out, they’ll begin an investigation to determine the cause.

“Our police department, along with Pennsylvania State Police and the fire department will start to piece together and try to figure out what happened, and then at some point, it’ll need to be demolished,” he said.

We have a crew at the scene. Check back here and tune in to 33 WYTV News at 11 p.m. for updates.

Sharon house fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo submitted by a viewer Photo submitted by a viewer Photo submitted by a viewer Photo submitted by a viewer Photo submitted by a viewer Photo submitted by a viewer Photo submitted by a viewer