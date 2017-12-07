Investigators arrest Craig Beach police chief following search

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WYTV) – Craig Beach’s police chief was arrested Thursday night, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Chief Andrew Soloman is facing a charge of dereliction of duty and is in the Mahoning County Jail. The Attorney General’s Office said more charges could be coming.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) arrested him after searching the police department, according to Major Jeff Allen, with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department.

“Chief Soloman has been arrested for the described charges. There is still an investigation pending that I cannot speak on at this time,” Allen said.

The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office will be handling the case.

No further details were available Thursday night.