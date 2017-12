YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men have been arrested in Youngstown following separate drug busts Thursday evening.

The first was on Midland Avenue and the other was on Laclede Drive.

The Youngstown Police Department, U.S. Marshals, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were all involved.

They said they found crack cocaine, handguns, and cash.

Law enforcement said they were tipped off after several neighborhood complaints of many people going in and out of the houses.