Student Athlete: Kyle Kimerer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Not many student-athletes have a work ethic like Boardman senior Kyle Kimerer.

He’s an All-Ohio swimmer on a loaded Spartan Swim Team this year. He already holds three school records and is on track to be an Academic All American. Kyle is a natural athlete, straight-A student, and now, our Student Athlete of the Week.

“Swimming has really for me been more than a sport,” said Kimerer. “It’s not just something that I do just to stay in shape. It’s something that I do because I love doing it.”

Swimming is a way of life for Boardman’s Kyle Kimerer. He’s been competing since he was 9 years old, and is now a Conference Champion and All-Ohio swimmer. In fact, Kyle holds the All American Conference Meet record in the 100 meter butterfly, his go-to event.

“There’s always something that you can do better and so that kind of is a reflection of how I am personally. I’m very nit-picky with all of my races and my swimming in general.”

Outside the pool, Kyle takes his detailed work ethic into the classroom. He ranks 1st at Boardman with a 4.0 GPA. He’s also Vice President of National Honor Society and on track to be valedictorian.

“Having a 4.0 obviously requires a lot of hard work in the classroom and studying and discipline for sure,” said Kimerer. “That discipline carries over into the pool, when I have to practice and be motivated every day.”

All of Kyle’s hard work paid off recently, when he signed to swim at Canisius College next season. But for now, his main focus is on making a third straight trip to the State Meet.

“This year we’re kind of going in with the mentality of finishing the job. We got there last year, but we’re not going to settle for that. We want to come back and we want to get a top three spot at states.”