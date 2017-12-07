Youngstown police release photos of suspected bank robber



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police and U.S Marshals are looking for a bank robber who held up First National Bank.

Police released photos of the man they say robbed the bank on Central Square just before 10 a.m.

Authorities said the robber handed a note to a teller, saying he had a gun and wanted cash. There’s no word anyone ever saw a weapon.

The man then ran away with some money from the bank.

No one was hurt.

Further details haven’t been released yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Youngstown Police at 330-742-8929.