ALDI recalling chocolate bars sold in Ohio, Pennsylvania stores

(WYTV) – ALDI has recalled Choceur Dark Chocolate Bars sold in stories, including those in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The store said the chocolate bars may contain almond pieces, which aren’t listed on the packaging. The product may cause an allergic reaction in customers who have a nut allergy.

The recall was initiated after an ALDI employee found almond pieces in the product.

The affected products have been removed from shelves.

Those already sold are 5.29 oz. chocolate bars with brown and red wrapping. The best-by date is July 24, 2018, with the following UPC code: 4149817964.

If customers have a product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.