SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Crews tore down a piece of Sharon history.

The building that once housed Tully’s Pub and Grille, a once-popular restaurant in downtown Sharon, was a pile of rubble on Friday afternoon.

The business opened back in the 1970s, and it dates back to the late 1800s, when it operated as a passenger train station.

Despite the front part of the building being torn down, the vintage steam locomotive and caboose will be saved.