YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting in downtown Youngstown.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot outside of the Circle Hookah and Bar and O’Donold’s Irish Pub and Grille on West Federal Street.

Officers say a man was shot in the hand.

Police said they think the shooting might have started with an argument.

Officers were talking with witnesses throughout the morning.

The victim is expected to be OK. No one else was hurt.