Menendez resigns as Howland football coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Howland football team is looking for a new head coach.

After five years as head coach of the Tigers, Dominic Menendez resigned his position Friday.

Menendez coached Howland to four straight winning seasons and one playoff appearance in 2016. His career record with the Tigers is 30-21.

Menendez spent the previous 15 years as an assistant under Dick Angle. He worked in all three phases of the game, having served as offensive and defensive coordinator, and also on special teams.

Howland High School released the following statement:

“It was with deep regret that we received the resignation of Head Football Coach Dominic Menendez. Coach Menendez has been a staple with football program for 20 years, serving the last four has our head coach. His impact transcended the football field. It was not just about creating better football players but developing young men. We wish Coach Menendez and his family all the best in this next chapter-once a Tiger, always a Tiger!”