New Castle man dies after crash in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A New Castle man died as a result of a crash on S. Dock Street on Friday morning.

Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Jason Lemmon.

An R.W. Cox Garage Doors company van collided with a semi truck, causing substantial damage.

The other driver, identified as 27-year-old Andre Barnes, of Youngstown, was taken to Sharon Regional Health System with injuries.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, closing down the road for some time.

Police said the crash is under investigation. They did not say what caused the collision.