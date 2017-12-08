Nugget of Knowledge: Largest Employers

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Local connection to Santa Tracker

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

We talk about Amazon being a huge employer…or Google….or Microsoft…how about General Motors?

Let’s not count government….we’re talking only about private companies.

None can compare to the real giant, the single largest employer in America today is Walmart…the largest private employer in 22 states.

Then comes health care, the hospital systems around the country and then the big universities.

Walmart, medicine and school.

Let’s go around Ohio, check our region and see…the largest employer in Pennsylvania is the University of Pittsburgh medical center.

In West Virginia, it’s Walmart.

In Kentucky, it’s Walmart.

In Indiana, it’s Walmart.

In Michigan, the University of Michigan is the largest employer.

And finally, in Ohio….not, not Ohio State University….Walmart employs more people than anyone in the private sector.

Here are the exceptions to Walmart, medicine and school: Washington State…it’s Boeing Aircraft…in Colorado, the Denver Airport is the biggest employer…in Maine, Hannaford Supermarkets, in New Jersey, Wakefern Foods, another grocery chain and Nevada, MGM Resorts.