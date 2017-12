CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The South Range boys basketball team coasted to a 71-32 win over Crestview Friday at South Range High School.

The Raiders quickly built a double digit lead in the 1st quarter and never looked back. South Range led 42-18 at halftime and finished with a 39 point victory.

Senior Mike Cunningham led the way with 16 points for South Range, while Brady White added 10 points in the win.

South Range improves to 2-0 on the young season, while Crestview drops to 1-3 overall.