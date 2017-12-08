Struthers parents answer to meth-making charges

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Charges against a Struthers couple are heading to a grand jury for consideration.

Jeffrey Westcott and Mandy Hale are accused of cooking methamphetamine in their home while kids were inside.

A grand jury doesn’t determine guilt or innocence — just whether there is enough evidence for a trial by their peers.

The couple appeared in a Struthers court on Friday morning, and then they were returned to the Mahoning County Jail.

The kids — who are 4 and 8 years old — remain with relatives.