TORONTO, Ohio (WYTV) – United is off to a 3-0 start after their 57-54 win over Toronto this evening. Parker Hydrick led the Golden Eagles in scoring (18 points) for the second consecutive game. Kaden Smith added 13 points and hauled down 8 boards. Landon Baker finished with 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Toronto fell to 1-2 as Nathan Karaffa took home game-high honors with 22 points.

The Red Knights will play at Edison tomorrow. United will return home on Tuesday to take on Leetonia.