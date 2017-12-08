Wilmington falls in championship, finishes as runner-up in PIAA Class AA

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Southern Columbia (16-0) defeated Wilmington (14-1) 48-0 Friday afternoon in the PIAA Class AA state football championship.

Wilmington was the first to get the ball and Greyhounds fans were thrilled when quarterback Robert Pontius connected with Colton Marett for a 52 yard pass, but a fumble at the end of the run would give Southern Columbia their first possession. They would ultimately capitalize with Stone Hollenbach connecting on an 11 yard touchdown pass to Julian Fleming to give the Tigers and early 7-0 lead. The touchdown was the 28th of the season for the junior Tigers QB – and the 20th of the season for Fleming.

On the Greyhounds next possession, a fumbled snap on a punt attempt lead to a second consecutive turnover. This time Elijah Hoffman finished the drive with a 29 yard field goal as time expired in the first quarter to give Southern Columbia a 10-0 lead.

On the Tigers’ third possession of the game, Hollenbach collected his second touchdown pass, connecting with Preston Zachman from eight yards out to build their lead up to 17-0 with 4:36 remaining in the first half.

The final Tigers’ possession of the half was set up by a punt return down to the Greyhounds 15 yard line. Hollenbach capitalized again with his third TD through the air, hitting Gaige Garcia from 15 yards out on the opening play of that drive, sneaking in one more score with just :19 remaining in the first half, the 30th touchdown of the season for the Tiger QB.

The Tigers would double their score in the second half, including a second Garcia touchdown, this time on the ground from 57 yards out on the opening drive of the second half.