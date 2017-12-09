Group protests Trump’s Jerusalem decision in Youngstown

Related Coverage Muslim community in Valley unhappy with Trump’s Jerusalem announcement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV/AP) – Dozens of people in downtown Youngstown Friday night protested President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

They say President Trump’s decision goes against resolutions made by the United Nations. The protesters argue that agreements made by dozens of leaders in other nations have now been violated.

“The United States is supposed to be fair and balanced, which it’s not,” Maher Ramahi said. “It’s showed right now. It was supposed to be for the peace plan. He kept saying the peace plan when I heard him talk. There is no peace plan.”

This was one of several peaceful protests around the country.

According to The Associated Press, President Trump insisted that after repeated peace failures it was past time for a new approach, starting with what he said was his decision merely based on reality to recognize Jerusalem as the seat of Israel’s government.

“We cannot solve our problems by making the same failed assumptions and repeating the same failed strategies of the past,” Trump said.

The Associated Press also reports that the president described his Jerusalem declaration as recognizing the reality that most of Israel’s government already operates from the city, and he suggested the U.S. ally should be rewarded for creating a successful democracy where “people of all faiths are free to live and worship.”

“There will of course be disagreement and dissent regarding this announcement — but we are confident that ultimately, as we work through these disagreements, we will arrive at a place of greater understanding and cooperation,” Trump said.

He said he intends “to do everything in my power to help forge” a peace agreement.