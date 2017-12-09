Local graduate brings light once again to famous Youngstown architectural piece

Youngstown State graduate David Tamulonis has used a $20,000 grant to install LED lights on the Mahoning Avenue Archway

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sitting across Mahoning Avenue just outside of downtown Youngstown is a historic archway that has been abandoned for years.

But now, a local graduate has taken a $20,000 grant to shine a light once again on the Mahoning Avenue Archway.

David Tamulonis is a graduate of Boardman High School and Youngstown State University. He now works for the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) as the marketing coordinator.

YNDC is a non-profit organization that works to transform neighborhoods into meaningful places once again.

While at last year’s YSU/Kent State design hack at the McDonough Museum of Art, Tamulonis came up with an idea that resulted in installing lights on the arch.

“The original intent of the project was to connect satellite locations in neighborhoods like Mill Creek Park and the [Youngstown] Playhouse with the developments happening downtown,” he said.

Shortly after the design hack, he included a mock-up of the design in a piece he made for the museum’s Visions of Potential exhibition.

Now, there are energy efficient LED lights on all sides of the archway, both east and west facing, and underneath the arch.

“The center lighting [lights up] the archway and sort of highlight[s] the historic piece of architecture,” Tamulonis said.

He says before these new installations, the archway hadn’t really seen a lot of maintenance in the past 20 to 25 years.

“The arch used to be a railway trestle that was decommissioned when the railway was disconnected from the west side of Youngstown through here,” Tamulonis said.

Although current unused, tracks may still be on top of the archway, but there has been a lot of overgrowth throughout the years.

“A lot of people have reached out to me and expressed a lot of admiration for the project,” he said.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s