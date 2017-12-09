Local talent shines in United Way Holiday Basketball Classic

POLAND, OH (WYTV)-Action on the floor has wrapped up in the 6th annual United Way Holiday Basketball Classic with Salem, Mentor, and the Poland boys and girls coming away with wins.

Game 1

Salem 67-Niles 59

Mitch Davidson led the way for the Quakers with 27 point and 15 rebounds while Seth Shivers had 19, and Chase Ackerman added 8. For Niles, Corbin Foy led the way with 30 while Cyler Kane-Johnson had 23.

Game 2

Mentor 92-Boardman 75

3 Cardinals scored 14 points of more led by Shane Zalba who had 19 points while Caden Kryz had 17 (5-8 3PT), and Matt Koski added 14. The Spartans were led by Holden Lipke who had 29 points, 20 of which came in the 3rd quarter.

Game 3

Poland 62-Niles 41

Jackie Grisdale led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 points (3-6 3PT) while Bella Gajdos had 12 points and Sarah Bury helped the defensive cause with 4 steals. Niles had just one player reach double-figures as Sierra Werden led the way with 13.

Game 4

Poland 64-Girard 39

The Bulldogs were paced by Daniel Kramer who had 18 points and 5 rebounds while Braeden O’Shaughnessy added 14 points and Mike Diaz had 11 points and 5 steals in the win. The Indians had two in double-figures led by Matt Payich who had 15 while Austin Claussell added 11.