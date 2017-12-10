Newton Falls Community Center recognized as historic building

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A building in Newton Falls got special recognition from the state this weekend.

The Newton Falls Community Center has been marked a historic building by the Ohio State Historic Society and the Trumbull County Historic Society.

It was built by the United Service Organizations in the early 1940s. The city of Newton Falls bought the building in 1947 and made it a community center.

The city closed the building two years ago citing a lack of money.

Now, they’re looking to tear it down. But the Newton Falls Preservation Foundation hopes that with this historical recognition, they can save it.

“There are funds available to us that we can apply for to help with repairs that are needed on this building,” said Steve Simpson of the Newton Falls Preservation Foundation.

The Preservation Foundation has been instrumental in getting the building recognized as a historic site.

The foundation sent information on the building to Washington D.C. and they’re hoping the building gets national recognition.