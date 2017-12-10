Police: Man shot in home invasion was homeowner’s relative

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (AP) – Police say an intruder shot and killed by an elderly homeowner during a home invasion attempt in Pennsylvania turned out to be a relative of the man.

Ellwood City police said 49-year-old Dennis Mercadante, of Mercer, and another man broke into the home at about 1:20 a.m. Friday. Mercadante was shot after a struggle in the hallway with 84-year-old Don Lutz. The other man fled.

Lt. David Kingston said Mercadante was identified through facial recognition and fingerprints, and he turned out to be a nephew-in-law of Lutz.

Kingston said it was unlikely that any charges will be filed against the homeowner, whose right arm was injured. Police are still investigating and haven’t identified the second intruder.

