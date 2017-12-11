Community meeting to discuss Poland roundabout rescheduled

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A new date has been set for a meeting to talk about the proposed roundabout at the “5 Points” intersection on Western Reserve Road in Poland.

It will take place on Thursday, January 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, which is located at the intersection. There will be a presentation at 5:45.

5 Points is the intersection of Western Reserve, Springfield, and North Lima roads that splits off into five legs with five stop signs. Engineers say it’s a confusing intersection that often gets congested during peak traffic times.

They say a roundabout will be more efficient.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2019 at an estimated cost of $1,556,000.

Community members are invited to bring questions and concerns to the meeting, or come to just learn more about the project.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, visit the Mahoning County Engineers Office’s website for meeting materials and information. You can also submit any questions to Mike Stipetich at MStipetich@mahoningcountyoh.gov.

The original date for the meeting was this Thursday but it had to be postponed.