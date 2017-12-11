Craig Beach police chief pleads not guilty to charge against him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Craig Beach police chief who was arrested last week was supposed to appear in court on Monday but his lawyer wrote a letter pleading not guilty instead.

Chief Andrew Soloman is still free on $1,000 bond but chose to plead not guilty by letter instead of showing up for his arraignment.

Soloman is facing a charge of dereliction of duty but the Attorney General’s Office said more charges could be coming.

He was arrested last Thursday after the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) searched the police department. It’s unclear what they were looking for.

This isn’t Soloman’s first time in Mahoning County Court. He was there in 2013 on charges of criminal damaging or endangering and pleaded guilty to amend a disorderly conduct charge.

Right now, the village council is still deciding what to do about the chief position. Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss it.