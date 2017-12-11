Jackson-Milton students get real-life business experience

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – There is a new design and printing business in the Valley. What’s different about this one is that students created and manage the company.

Fishbowl Graphics is located inside Jackson-Milton High School. It’s part a new creative entrepreneur class.

The goal of the class is for students to create and run a business. The students not only design the t-shirts but they created a business plan and manage the finances. The students have a hand in the entire process from beginning to end.

“Once we get the graphic, we transfer it to the production department, which is two or three kids where they load it over to the printer and they put it on the correct medium. So, if we are doing a t-shirt, we run it on heat transfer vinyl,” said Stephen Mohr, STEM teacher.

The class has been so popular Mohr said they hope to expand the class and products in the near future.

“We are venturing into car wrapping. We will eventually be able to do someone’s car and be able to put a wrapped graphic on it,” Mohr said. “Their tests and quizzes are meeting the deadline and producing a quality product and making sure the customer likes it. That’s the biggest test right there is when we hand off the design they created.

Mohr said they hope to have that part of the business ready by next year. The students have already done several t-shirt and banner orders, and not just for the district. They recently worked with a snow plow company in the Valley to make shirts.

Not all of the students want to make a career out of making t-shirts and banners, but they are learning skills that will help them in almost any career. Garrick Catania wants to start his own medical practice and Devan Christoff is looking to get into petroleum engineering.

“I think this will be beneficial on the financial side and knowing how to actually start a business,” Catania said.

The students are taking orders from the community. Anyone interested in placing an order can call the school at (330) 538-3308.