Liberty police investigating string of thefts from vehicles

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s the season of giving, but in Liberty, police said there has been a lot of taking.

They’re investigating a string of car break-ins this weekend that resulted in several stolen items.

A Liberty man sent WKBN a video that he says shows a man looking into his vehicle, attempting a break-in before he is scared off.

Watch: Surveillance video captures suspected car thief

Liberty Police Chief Richard Tisone said it’s important to lock your car doors. He said 25 percent of car break-ins happen because someone didn’t lock their car door.

Chief Tisone said it’s also important to park in a well-lit area, look into buying a motion detector for your home and leave valuables somewhere other than your car.

“These particular crimes are crimes of opportunity,” he said. “People look in the car, they see a valuable item, they’re going to try to take it.”

Tisone said these common-sense actions could prevent a devastating theft.