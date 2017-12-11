Liberty police investigating string of thefts from vehicles

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s the season of giving, but in Liberty, police said there has been a lot of taking.
They’re investigating a string of car break-ins this weekend that resulted in several stolen items.
A Liberty man sent WKBN a video that he says shows a man looking into his vehicle, attempting a break-in before he is scared off.
Watch: Surveillance video captures suspected car thief
Liberty Police Chief Richard Tisone said it’s important to lock your car doors. He said 25 percent of car break-ins happen because someone didn’t lock their car door.
Chief Tisone said it’s also important to park in a well-lit area, look into buying a motion detector for your home and leave valuables somewhere other than your car.
“These particular crimes are crimes of opportunity,” he said. “People look in the car, they see a valuable item, they’re going to try to take it.”
Tisone said these common-sense actions could prevent a devastating theft.