More detox beds coming to Youngstown for recovering addicts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County will be getting more beds for people recovering from addiction to help deal with the opioid epidemic.

The State of Ohio will provide $250,000 for 14 detox beds on the sixth floor of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, which will be operated by the Neil Kennedy Recovery Center.

“We consider it our seed money, our good faith down payment by the government,” said Don Koenig, with Mercy Health Youngstown. “When we can show success, we will use that to help, hopefully, pull down additional funds so that the state concludes this is money very well-spent in the Mahoning Valley.”

The beds should be in place sometime next month.

Several people at Monday’s meeting said 14 beds were not enough — we could use more. The hope is to get more possibly next year.