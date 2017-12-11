Nugget of Knowledge: Christmas Nuggets

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Largest employers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The first illustrations of Santa Claus or St. Nicholas show him as a symbol of discipline, stern, almost mean rather than the jolly, overweight elf as we picture him today.

The engineers at NASA who designed the Voyager space missions planned things so the two interplanetary craft would avoid reaching planets during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Telling scary ghost stories is an old Christmas Eve tradition that has died out in the past century.

The song “White Christmas” by Irving Berlin is the best selling single in history with more than 100 million copies sold.

Paul McCartney earns nearly half a million dollars every year from his Christmas song, which many critics say is the worst song he ever composed.

The people of Sweden have enjoyed a Christmas Eve tradition since 1960….they all sit around and watch Donald Duck cartoons.

That’s no more strange than the Japanese who traditionally eat at KFC for Christmas dinner, thanks to a successful marketing campaign 40 years ago……KFC is so popular that customers have to reserve seats by October.

And one more…the Christmas presents we buy make up 1/6 of all retail sales in this country each year.

