Police: 4 arrested, 3 on drug charges, after Warren Giant Eagle theft

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Four people were arrested in Warren Sunday night after two tried to steal from Giant Eagle.

Nicholas Ziegler, 30, of Niles, was arrested on a warrant and charged with petty theft, two counts of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of drug abuse instruments. Ira Rihel, 35, of Warren, was arrested on charges of petty theft, drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Tracina Putnam, 23, of Niles, was arrested on warrant and charged with petty theft. And Melissa Rihel, 34, of Warren, was arrested and charged with theft and drug abuse instruments.

According to the report, police were called to the Giant Eagle parking lot Sunday around 11:15 p.m. for several people “shooting up” in a brown Buick. The car drove away, while another officer advised the people may also be involved in a theft from the store.

Police made a traffic stop on the Buick at Elm Road near Chestnut Street.

According to the report, driver Melissa Rihel told police they were on their way into town from Walmart. Police found Melissa to have a suspended license, while Ziegler, the passenger, also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Police searched Ziegler and found drug paraphernalia. He also told police he had two syringes in his pants.

At this time, another officer advised that the two other two passengers, Ira Rihel and Putnam, were on security camera stealing meat and shrimp from Giant Eagle. Putnam also had a warrant out for her arrest.

According to the report, police then searched the car and found several empty bindles of heroin, a used syringe and burnt spoon with heroin residue.

While at Trumbull Co. Jail, Melissa Rihel told police she had syringes stuffed into her vaginal cavity.