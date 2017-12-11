Water company completes over $10 million in local improvements

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Aqua Ohio marked the end of its 2017 construction season announcing the completion of $10.3 million in improvements in its water distribution system, water treatment plant and a new operations center that will open later this month. It’s all in an effort to strengthen the region’s infrastructure, now and for the future.

“After more than a hundred years serving Mahoning Valley residents with safe, reliable water, we’re more committed than ever to the area,” said Aqua Ohio President Ed Kolodziej. “We have unmatched expertise in water and wastewater utilities, which continue [to] serve residents and communities throughout the valley.”

Aqua Ohio’s area manager, Jennifer Johnson, said water systems need continual maintenance to assure reliable service.

“We’ll be making at least $13 million of additional improvements just in our Struthers system in 2018, as part of a total of $30 million to be invested throughout northeast Ohio next year,” she said.

This spring, Aqua broke ground on a new operations center in the CASTLO industrial park in downtown Struthers. Operations personnel will be moved later this month to the 14,300 square-foot building.

The office will serve customers in Struthers, Poland, Lowellville and New Middletown and the townships of Beaver, Boardman, Canfield, Coitsville, Poland and Springfield.

Currently, Aqua provides water to approximately 300,000 people in northeast Ohio and 500,000 state-wide.