Cornersburg Sparkle’s ‘singer ringer’ uses voice to connect with customers



CORNERSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – A Salvation Army bell ringer is bringing holiday cheer to shoppers in Cornersburg.

If you’ve been to the Cornersburg Sparkle Market over the past month, it’s very likely Jacqueline Penny-Lynn has treated you to a song.

Known to customers as the “singer ringer,” Jackie is touching hearts across the area.

“I ask the Lord to anoint my voice every day so that I can touch someone’s heart and let them know that He is real,” she said.

Jackie has been manning a red kettle during the holidays for four years now but volunteering with the Salvation Army for about 13.

For her, it’s all about giving back.

“Raising funds for the Salvation Army to help the community, and I’m just glad and I’m proud to be a part of their ministry,” Jackie said.

She also uses her voice as a way to connect with customers as they enter and exit the store.

“People tell me stories all the time and I have a story to tell myself,” Jackie said. “A year and a half ago, I was told that I may not ever be able to speak again. My thyroid had grown against my vocal cords.”

But here she is today, singing loud for all to hear.

“It does put the customers in a better mood, it really does,” said John Allen, Sparkle’s assistant grocery manager.

“It makes my shopping experience so great to hear her voice,” said customer Colleen Stryffeler.

Jackie said she’s proud to be part of that.

“I’m doing God’s work and it feels great.”