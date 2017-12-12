Cortland man facing several charges, including impersonating an officer

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Cortland is facing several charges after police say he became combative and told them him he was a police officer.

According to a police report, a Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy pulled a car over about 7:30 p.m. Monday on Phillips Rice Road after reports of a car driving erratically on Route 5,

When the car stopped, police say the passenger, identified as 51-year-old Craig Frank, got out and yelled expletives at the deputy and approached him in an aggressive manner, the report stated.

The deputy pulled out his taser and fired it at Frank, who went to the ground, hitting his head on the bumper of the car, the report stated.

Frank told the deputy, “I’m a f****** cop, you dumba**,” the report stated.

Frank kept trying to reach for something in his waist but was told to stop several times, according to the report. The deputy fired his taser a few more times but concluded the device wasn’t operating properly because it had no impact on Frank.

Officers from the Cortland Police Department arrived on the scene and assisted the deputy in arresting Frank, who police said was highly intoxicated and combative.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 53-year-old Joseph Headley of Warren, told officers that Frank had been drinking all day and he didn’t know why he was acting that way. Headley told police he had been drinking earlier, too, but he was sober now, the report stated.

Officers determined that Headley was not intoxicated, but he was driving under multiple suspensions. Headley was issued a citation and released at the scene.

As Frank was being driven to the jail, officers say he tried to kick out the windows of the police cruiser and remained combative.

Police said Frank had a police badge in his wallet that said “Cleveland Police Detective.”

Officers called the Cleveland Police Department and confirmed that Frank was not and has never been an officer there.

Frank was charged with impersonating a police officer, assault, resisting arrest and failure to comply with a police order.