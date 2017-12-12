Cortland police receiving reports of outdoor Christmas light thefts

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Several people in Cortland have reported thefts of their Christmas light projectors to police.

Tuesday morning around 10 a.m., the Cortland Police Department’s Facebook page posted a crime alert warning homeowners to keep an eye on their outdoor decorations.

On Monday, five thefts were reported mainly from the N. Mecca Street, Sunset Avenue, Pearl Street and Park Avenue areas. The reports said the lights were unplugged but still able to be used again.

Police believe the thefts may have happened overnight and into the early morning hours on Monday.

If anyone has any information, call the Cortland Police Department at 330-675-2730.