CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WYTV) – Craig Beach Police Chief Andrew Soloman has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Craig Beach Village Council met for the first time since he was arrested last week.

However, council did not discuss plans on hiring a new chief.

Instead of showing up for his arraignment on Monday, Soloman pleaded not guilty via a letter written by his lawyer.

Soloman is out on $1,000 bond.