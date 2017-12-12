Members of biker group sentenced for fatal fight in Warren Twp.

Related Coverage President of biker group involved in Shorty’s Place shootout pleads guilty

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two of three men charged in connection with a deadly shootout in Warren Township between rival biker groups in 2016 heard their sentences Tuesday morning.

David Bailes, Jr., president of Forever Two Wheelz (FTW), was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Monday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felonious assault.

FTW member James Gardner was sentenced to eight years in prison. He pleaded guilty to complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity felonious assault charges on June 20.

Charles Dellapenna, III, will be sentenced later at a later date.

