Nugget of Knowledge: Play Fact or Fiction

Apple will not honor your warranty if you smoke around your computer, true or false?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – You know the drill, right? Just guess true or false, then scroll down to see the answers!

The silver spotted skipper caterpillar can shoot poop pellets at a predator.

Dogs can experience guilt and shame.

Male ducks quack and female ducks make a muffled, raspy sound.

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, sex is illegal, except between married couples.

The inspiration for the character Sherlock Holmes came from a short story, “The Mysterious Stranger,” written by Mark Twain.

Leaving a smartphone plugged into a charger overnight will not damage the phone’s battery.

Apple will not honor the warranty on your Apple computer if you’ve exposed it to cigarette smoke, even second-hand smoke.

When he was a teenager, actor Robert De Niro’s nickname in his street gang was Bobby Milk.

Actor Paul Newman paid the TV networks to not show his movie “The Silver Chalice” from 1954 — he was too embarrassed at his own performance.

The silver spotted skipper caterpillar can shoot poop pellets at a predator. TRUE

Dogs can experience guilt and shame. FALSE

Male ducks quack and female ducks make a muffled, raspy sound. FALSE

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, sex is illegal, except between married couples. TRUE

The inspiration for the character Sherlock Holmes came from a short story, “The Mysterious Stranger,” written by Mark Twain. FALSE

Leaving a smartphone plugged into a charger overnight will not damage the phone’s battery. TRUE

Apple will not honor the warranty on your Apple computer if you’ve exposed it to cigarette smoke, even second-hand smoke. TRUE

When he was a teenager, actor Robert De Niro’s nickname in his street gang was Bobby Milk. TRUE

Actor Paul Newman paid the TV networks to not show his movie “The Silver Chalice” from 1954 — he was too embarrassed at his own performance. FALSE

