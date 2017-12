ATWATER, Ohio (WYTV) – Zach Rasile went for a season-high 40 points in McDonald’s road win tonight at Waterloo, 84-52. Rasile made 18 of 18 free throw attempts tying him for 10th all-time in the state for consecutive free throws made in a single game.

Braeden Poole also finished with 33 for the Blue Devils.

McDonald (3-0) will host Springfield on Friday.

Waterloo will travel to Lowellville.