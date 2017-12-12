Rival schools come together in Christmas spirit

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two local schools put their rivalries aside to help out the community.

Students from Springfield Local Intermediate and Crestview Middle School met up in the Village Plaza in Columbiana on Tuesday.

They exchanged bags full of gifts and food donations.

It’s the 20th year that the schools have held the holiday exchange. Between the two, they collect over 1,000 gifts to donate.

“I think it is awesome to be able to help people who can’t pay for this stuff for Christmas,” said Lucy Montgomery, a student at Crestview Middle School.

The gifts will be distributed by the Springfield and Columbiana Community Council of Churches to people in need.

“Everybody deserves to have a good Christmas,” said Grace Burchfield, a student at Springfield Intermediate School. “If I can help my school help, that’s a wonderful thing.”