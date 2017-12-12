Trial of man charged in brutal Youngstown stabbing continues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The murder trial of Wallace Lewis continued Tuesday in Mahoning County court.

Investigators took the stand going over evidence from the crime scene.

Lewis is charged in connection to the brutal stabbing death of 53-year-old Howard Ramey.

Ramey’s body was found in the fruit cellar of his home on Palmer Avenue in August of 2016. Police were alerted after Ramey’s daughter told them she hadn’t heard from him in several days.

Felicia Ward and Calvin Shelton are also charged in connection to the crime.

Both pleaded guilty earlier to kidnapping chargers.

They’re expected to testify at Lewis’ trial.