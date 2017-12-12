Vet services back at Animal Charity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local vet clinic is re-opening its doors after being forced to close a few months ago.

Animal Charity of Ohio had to shut down the Jean Kelty Vet Clinic in October after their staff vet left. They hired a new doctor and will reopen Wednesday.

Board President Mary Louk said she is relieved they can start serving the community again with veterinarian care. She said the last couple of months have been difficult.

“Every day we’d get phone calls from people who needed help. It was so hard to not be able to help them out,” Louk said.

The clinic is accepting all patients beginning Wednesday. They are already booked through the week.

“Spay/neuter services are back online. We have open spay/neuter appointments – vaccine, sick animal. We will be fully up and operational tomorrow,” Louk said.

Dr. Alyssa Pogozelic is the new veterinarian at the helm at Animal Charity. She says she is very excited to get started.

“It’s definitely a new experience for me. I’ve never done shelter medicine, so it is going to be different and interesting,” Pogozelic said.

Dr. Pogozelic says she doesn’t play favorites – she loves all animals equally. She was a “mixed animal” vet when she got out of vet school and then treated small animals in Butler, Pa. before coming to Animal Charity.

“I just really want to give back to the community. I think it will be a nice fit for me,” Pogozelic said.

Reopening the clinic takes a huge weight off of Animal Charity’s shoulders. They can now treat their humane cases in house.

“Normally, vet fees are covered by the vet on staff. Having to go to outside practices we had to pay for that, which is something we don’t normally have to do. That was really tough,” Louk said.

Animal Charity is still looking for another vet tech. They’re asking anyone who’s interested to give them a call at (330) 788-1064.